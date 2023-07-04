Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,233 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $370,799.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $141,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.01%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

