The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

