Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.