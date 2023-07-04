VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Cut by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.3 %

VMW opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

