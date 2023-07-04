6,066 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

GSLC opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

