Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $236,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

