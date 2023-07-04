Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSLC opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

