227 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 639.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,485.93 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,529.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,489.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

