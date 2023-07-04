Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $489,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.