Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.