EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 2.45% of EMCORE worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

