Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.