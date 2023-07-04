Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

