Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

