Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 110,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

