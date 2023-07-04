Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

