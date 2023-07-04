Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

