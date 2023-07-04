Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 52,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the period.

ILCG stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

