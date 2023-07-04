Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,310 shares of company stock worth $253,535,633 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

