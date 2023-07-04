Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.