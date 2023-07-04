Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

