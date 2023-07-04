Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

