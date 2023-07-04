Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

