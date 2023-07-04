Grimes & Company Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

