Grimes & Company Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

