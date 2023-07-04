Grimes & Company Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

