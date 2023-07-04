Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $484.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.83.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $9,210,673. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.