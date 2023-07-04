Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 60,383 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,383 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.