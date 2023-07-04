Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

