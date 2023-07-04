Grimes & Company Inc. Has $691,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

