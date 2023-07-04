Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

