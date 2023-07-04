Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 237,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,169 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.3% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

