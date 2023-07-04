Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 505 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 34,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

