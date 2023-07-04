Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 215.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

