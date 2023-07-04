SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

