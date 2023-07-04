Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,994 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

