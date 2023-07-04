ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $562.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.03. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

