iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

