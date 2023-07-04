Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stake in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 1.37% of BayFirst Financial worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. BayFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.15.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

