Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $256.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.