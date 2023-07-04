Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

