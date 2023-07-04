Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

