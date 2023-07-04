Eastern Bank Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

