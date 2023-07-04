KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10,446.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.16. The company has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $238.40.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.