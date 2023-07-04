The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 309,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

