StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.02 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

