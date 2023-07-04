Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after buying an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWR opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.39 and a 1-year high of $197.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.