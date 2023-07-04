Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 224 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.