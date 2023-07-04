Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 135 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.