Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

